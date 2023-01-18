Joel James Malchow

Joel James Malchow, 48, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at St Joseph Regional Medical Center, because of complications of myotonic muscular dystrophy. He was born to Robert and Esther (Lindquist) Mapes on Oct. 11, 1974, in Lewiston.

He attended McGhee Elementary School, and upon learning to read and write, he began to write his own stories, with illustrations. He loved to read and play Nintendo games. He also loved to go camping, but not for hunting and fishing. He loved to go hiking and pick wild flowers. He would sit around the campfire and write stories or poems, sometimes on a brown paper sack, if that is all he could find to write on. He attended Jenifer Junior High, and then on to Lewiston High School. While at LHS, he started in drama in his sophomore year and became a member of Troupe No. 76 of The International Thespian Society. He also loved his journalism class and worked on the Bengal’s Purr newspaper. Many times, he wrote the comic strip. He graduated from LHS in 1993. In 1995, he moved to Moses Lake, Wash., to attend the Columbia Basin Job Corps. He graduated from there in 1997, and then attended Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake for one year.

Tags

Recommended for you