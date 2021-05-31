Clay Woeste and Daunte DeCello each had two-run doubles in the sixth inning Monday as seventh-seeded IU Southeast beat No. 8 seed Keiser 9-7 in the Avista NAIA World Series at Harris Field.
With the win, the Grenadiers (50-15) now will play Tuesday. They will await to find out who their opponent is later Monday. The Seahawks end their season at 37-18.
Woeste finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBI, while DeCello drove in three runs. Jacob Scott and Tyler Mills each had two hits for IU Southeast.
Mason Dinesen went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and and RBI for Keiser. Tim Bouchard smacked a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to pull Keiser to within two runs, but the Grenadiers managed to retire the next two batters to end the game.
Drew Hensley (9-3) picked up the win for the Grenadiers. He allowed six hits and two runs in 5⅓ innings. He didn't walk a batter.
Deykel Reyes (8-2) absorbed the loss, allowing three hits, three walks and three runs, all earned, in 5⅓ innings. He walked three.