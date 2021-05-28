Marco Romero's two-run home run in the seventh inning gave IU Southeast some cushion, and the Grenadiers needed it as they held on for a 4-2 victory in an Avista NAIA World Series game Friday at Harris Field.
IU Southeast (49-14) will play No. 2 seed Central Methodist (46-6) in Saturday's final game, which will take place at appromixately 6:30 p.m.
Romero and Brody Tanksley each had two hits for the Grenadiers. Gavin Knust pitched four innings of two-hit shutout relief to pick up the win. He struck out five.
Ben Berg had a one-out, bases-loaded single in the eighth inning for the Bulldogs (42-11). But that was as close as Concordia could get.
The Bulldogs now will play at 11:30 a.m. against the loser of the Faulkner-LCSC game, which will begin at approximately 8:30 p.m.