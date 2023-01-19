Investigation of ruptured reservoir continues; boil water order remains in effect

City staff are continuing to investigate the cause of a rupture at the High Reservoir on Wednesday morning.
A news release the city sent Thursday morning said the rupture was an isolated event not related to improvements that have been done to the overall water system in Lewiston.
"Nothing was identified in previous planning documents or inspection reports that indicated a cause for concern at this facility,” City of Lewiston Public Works Director Dustin Johnson said in the news release. “It is important to identify the root cause of the incident in order to move forward, and staff have been working diligently to do so."
The order to boil drinking water remains in effect for city of Lewiston customers, according to the news release.
"Our primary focus right now is to get the boil water order lifted,” Johnson said in the news release. “We are working with our engineers and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality to achieve this in a safe manner for all of our customers, as life and safety remains our top priority."
A water filling station is available at the Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., for city of Lewiston water customers. Residents will need to bring their own water containers to the filling station.The station will be open until 8 p.m. today. Its hours of operation Friday have yet to determined.