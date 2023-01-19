Investigation of ruptured reservoir continues; boil water order remains in effect

16th Avenue sits closed after a water reservoir at the corner of 16th Avenue and 29th Street burst in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Lewiston.

 August Frank/Tribune

City staff are continuing to investigate the cause of a rupture at the High Reservoir on Wednesday morning.

A news release the city sent Thursday morning said the rupture was an isolated event not related to improvements that have been done to the overall water system in Lewiston.

Tags

Recommended for you