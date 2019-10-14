Note: Some who are incarcerated have not been judged guilty and are awaiting court dates. List content reflects time at which log is updated.
ASOTIN COUNTY JAIL
HILL, Sean Christopher 11-30-94 M W SO Y 12-28-17 1545 hrs DV Attempt Murder 1st, Aslt 2nd, Attempt to Elude $500000 c/s SUP
HUDDLESTON, William Ray 01-26-76 M W SO Y 11-20-18 1430 hrs FTC Probation Violation NONE SUP
Y 11-21-18 1544 hrs Witness Tampering, Witness Intimidation NONE SUP
Bond Order Violation COMB SUP
COMBS, Joshua Curtis 06-07-80 M W SO Y 01-19-19 1933 hrs FTA DCS, Conspiracy to DCS NONE SUP
Attempt to Elude, Bail Jumping NONE SUP
Aslt 3rd, Resist Arrest, PCS W/Intent to Deliver x2 COMB SUP
PCS (Clonazepam) x5 COMB SUP
ZILIAK, Michael Lawrence 11-22-99 M W SO Y 04-25-19 1500 hrs Rape of a Child 2nd $100000 c/s SUP
SODERBERG, Steven Young 04-11-88 M W CPD Y 05-11-19 1130 hrs Burg 2nd x5, Theft 2nd x4, ID Theft 2nd, Theft 3rd $25000 c/s SUP
WAITS, Jason David 08-01-82 M W SO Y 05-27-19 2245 hrs Child Molestation 1st, Attempted Child Molestation 1st $50000 c/s SUP
SO Y 05-28-19 0830 hrs Attempt Rape of a Child 1st COMB SUP
SO N 05-28-19 0830 hrs FTC J&S NONE SUP
STARK, Bryan Douglas 08-02-62 M W SO Y 06-03-19 2114 hrs DV Aslt 2nd, DV NCO Violation $40000 c/s SUP
JOHNSON, Adam Christopher 03-10-87 M W SO Y 06-07-19 2130 hrs S/T PCS (Meth) x2 9 Months SUP
06-10-19 0830 hrs FTC PCS w/Intent x2 NONE SUP
POGUE, Adam Lane 08-07-78 M W SO Y 06-13-19 0245 hrs DV TMVWOP 2nd, DWLS 3rd, Obstructing, Resisting, $100000 c/s SUP
DUI (Drugs), Eluding, Aslt 1st, Mal Mish 2nd, PCS (Meth) COMB SUP
DOC N 06-13-19 2020 hrs Probation Violation NONE DOC
BROWN, Anthony Edward 07-15-69 M W SO Y 06-13-19 1300 hrs Felony Poss of Firearm $25000 c/s SUP
SO Y 06-13-19 1300 hrs Bond Order Violation NONE SUP
RUTLEDGE, Eric Steven 08-21-85 M W SO Y 06-28-19 1900 hrs DV Aslt 2nd $100000 c/s SUP
SO N 08-01-19 1900 hrs Violation NCO x17, Tampering w/Witness NONE DIST
MCNAMEE, Michael Patrick 06-08-79 M W SO Y 07-04-19 1921 hrs PCS (Meth) $50000 c/s SUP
SO Y 07-04-19 1921 hrs Failure to Register as SO, Escape Community Custody $50000 c/s SUP
BURBAGE, Chantzelor Winston 10-01-92 M W SO Y 07-04-19 2335 hrs Aslt 1st $30000 c/s SUP
OSW Forgery Cass Co, Missouri NONE HOLD
COMER, Damien Ray 02-24-93 M W SO Y 07-11-19 2210 hrs Aslt of a Child 2nd $50000 c/s SUP
VANTINE, Robert Wade 02-22-64 M W SO Y 07-18-19 0040 hrs Attempt to Elude, Reckless Endangerment 2nd, DWLS 3rd $10000 c/s SUP
07-19-19 1000 hrs Felony Eluding Nez Perce Co $50000 c/s HOLD
SLUSHER, Brendon Michael 07-21-95 M W SO Y 08-06-19 1700 hrs Introduction of Contraband 2nd, Del Legend Drug $5000 c/s SUP
DOC N 08-07-19 1400 hrs Probation Violation NONE DOC
JACKSON, Stephen Ray 8-12-75 M B SO Y 08-15-19 0823 hrs FTC Tampering w/Evidence, Veh Prowl 2nd $5000 c/s DIST
Criminal Trespass 2nd
SO Y 08-15-19 0823 hrs PCS (Suboxone) $10000 c/s SUP
BEAN, Garth Mason 10-01-91 M W SO Y 08-28-19 1630 hrs PCS (Heroin), Poss Legend Drug, Poss Drug Para $10000 c/s SUP
EICKHOFF, Derick Wade 08-27-81 M W SO Y 09-02-19 2010 hrs Burg 2nd x2, Theft 3rd x2 $25000 c/s SUP
SO N 09-03-19 0830 hrs Trafficking Stolen Property 2nd, PSP 2nd NONE SUP
SO N 09-14-19 0830 hrs OSW Probation Violation Clearwater Co $15000 c/s HOLD
SESSIONS, Jeramiah Michael 06-01-82 M W SO Y 09-07-19 2200 hrs Attempt to Elude, Aslt 2nd, Hit & Run Injury, $25000 c/s SUP
Mal Mish 2nd x2, Resisting COMB SUP
N 09-30-19 1146 hrs OSW Probation Violation IDAHO NONE HOLD
HORTON, Cody Jarrell 11-05-81 M W SO Y 09-18-19 1453 hrs Poss Stolen Veh $15000 c/s SUP
MUNDELL, Nathaniel Jacob 06-26-83 M W SO Y 09-18-19 1700 hrs FTA PCS $10000 c/s SUP
OCW FTA PCS Whitman Co $10000 c/s HOLD
NANIK, Daniel Douglas 08-05-83 M W SO Y 09-29-19 1915 hrs Viol NCO $10000 c/s SUP
KENNEDY, Christopher Evans 12-10-92 M W SO Y 10-01-19 1930 hrs Res Burg, Theft 3rd, Mal Mish 3rd $15000 c/s SUP
WARNOCK, Jason Charles 10-31-85 M W SO Y 10-01-19 2300 hrs FTA Unlaw Poss Firearm, PCS, DWLS 3rd $25000 c/s SUP
Carrying loaded firearm in Veh w/o license COMB SUP
SO Y 10-01-19 2300 hrs FTA DWLS 3rd $1500 c/s DIST
BERGAMO, Robert Ray 11-16-54 M W SO Y 10-04-19 0930 hrs FTA PCS NONE SUP
MURILLO, Neahmiah Marcelino 06-12-95 M W SO Y 10-05-19 2114 hrs Protection Order Violation $10000 c/s DIST
FTA DV Aslt 4th, DV Mal Mish 3rd, Obstruct LEO COMB DIST
HOLLON, Matthew Blaine 10-18-56 M W SO Y 10-06-19 1808 hrs Felony Harassment (Threats to Kill), Dang Weapon $7500 c/s SUP
Open Container COMB SUP
FOGELMAN, Luke Cameron 09-29-88 M W DOC N 10-07-19 0530 hrs Probation Violation NONE DOC
PILKINGTON, Matthew Adam 12-20-88 M W SO Y 10-07-19 1500 hrs Crim Trespass 1st $2000 c/s DIST
FTA Crim Trespass 1st COMB DIST
CPD Y 10-07-19 1500 hrs FTA Crim Trespass 2nd $1000 c/s MUN
FTA Use/Del Drug Para COMB MUN
FTA DWLS 3rd COMB MUN
FTA Aslt 4th, Mal Mish 3rd COMB MUN
MCCROSSIN, Cory Gerard 03-26-74 M W SO Y 10-08-19 1500 hrs FTA DV Cyberstalking, FTA Cyberstalking NONE SUP
WALLACE, Terril James 06-10-66 M W SO Y 10-09-19 1600 hrs FTA Aslt 3rd, Obst LEO, Trespass 2nd $10000 c/s SUP
[CONN, Christopher Michael] 07-12-58 M W CPD N 10-13-19 2146 hrs Resist Arrest, Open Container, Obst LEO C/R MUN
[C/R 0230]
[STRICKLAND, Jamey Andrew] 05-27-98 M W SO N 10-14-19 0150 hrs FTA NVOL w/o ID B/R DIST
WEASKUS-GEORGE, Emily Erika Anne03-19-91 F I SO Y 03-15-19 1230 hrs PSP 2nd, ID Theft 2nd x9, Theft 3rd x9 NONE SUP
**HENDERSON, Alea Dawn 11-08-88 F W SO Y 09-25-19 1530 hrs FTC Theft of Motor Vehicle x2 $25000 c/s SUP
**OHARRA, Susan Dawn 09-14-63 F W SO Y 10-01-19 0119 hrs Aslt 3rd x3 $10000 c/s SUP
**KULCZYK, Keishia Rushell 05-23-91 F W CPD Y 10-05-19 2026 hrs FTA Crim Trespass 2nd $1000 c/s MUN
FTA Mal Mish 3rd COMB MUN
FTA Crim Trespass 1st COMB MUN
FTA Disorderly Conduct COMB MUN
FTA Disorderly Conduct, Indecent Exposure COMB MUN
**ANDERSON, Breanna Elizabeth 05-29-98 F W DOC N 10-10-19 1800 hrs Probation Violation NONE DOC
**HAZELBAKER, Jordanna Rose 04-12-91 F W SO Y 10-10-19 2300 hrs Protection Order Violation $10000 c/s
EVANS, Kristopher Robert 11-12-90 M W SO Y 09-09-19 1620 hrs S/T Violate Court Order 120 Days SUP
RD 12-04-19 1620 hrs
STRAND, Scott David 05-17-61 M W SO Y 10-02-19 1400 hrs S/T DV Aslt 4th 30 Days DIST
RD 10-22-19 1400 hrs
**JACOBS, Mithra D J 11-09-81 F W SO Y 09-30-19 1350 hrs S/T FTC Theft 3rd 90 Days SUP
**GREEN, Kirsten Nicole 12-25-96 F W SO Y 10-04-19 1130 hrs S/T Theft 3rd, Poss Drug Para, Crim Tres 1st 30 Days SUP
HOWELL, Sarah Anne 06-15-84 F W SO Y 10-07-19 1039 hrs S/T Violate Court Order 30 Days SUP
DUFFIELD, Dion Vaughn 07-05-69 M W SO Y 10-07-19 1035 hrs S/T Violate Court Order 15 Days SUP
RD 10-19-19 2237 hrs
EVANS, Tristan Charles 04-14-97 M W SO Y 07-04-19 2133 hrs S/T Aslt 4th x2, DV Mal Mish 3rd, Resisting, 366 Days SUP
GRIM, Joshua Keith 11-01-79 M W SO Y 07-09-18 1900 hrs Child Molestation 1st Walla Walla $75000 c/s SUP
SO Y 11-03-18 1500 hrs Poss/Delivery Cont Sub in Jail, Consp to Comm Del $25000 c/s SUP
CLARK, Robert Alexander 05-28-85 M W SO Y 05-29-18 2223 hrs Child Molestation 1st, Rape of a Child 1st Walla Walla
GARB, Dakota James 08-02-96 M W SO Y 06-28-19 2215 hrs Rape 2nd Walla Walla NONE SUP
SO Y 08-01-19 0900 hrs Aslt 2nd, Aslt 3rd x2, Obstructing $50000 c/s SUP
**ARIZOLA, Ida Denise 11-16-90 F W SO Y 05-22-19 2150 hrs Crim Trespass 1st, PCS (Meth) ESH $2000 c/s SUP
RD 09-02-19 1615 hrs
MCNEILL, Christofer Ryan 12-05-95 M W SO Y 08-14-19 1600 hrs FTA DV Res Burg, DV Theft of Motor Vehicle, DV Theft 2nd $25000 c/s SUP
Y 08-30-19 1530 hrs Aslt 2nd Walla Walla $20000 c/s SUP
STANGER, Todd Michael 10-22-90 M W SO Y 09-19-18 1130 hrs DV Aslt 2nd, DV Rape 1st, Mal Mish 3rd Walla Walla $100000 c/s SUP
NEZ PERCE COUNTY JAIL
233354 ACREE, MARTIN WENDELL 10/08/2019 15:28:23
97303 ANDERSON, TODD ZAN 10/06/2019 13:35:48
272651 BARBER, NATHAN WADE 11/12/2018 00:26:51
42741 BENING, MICHAEL AUBREY 09/13/2019 22:10:37
152695 BERGERON, JORDAN MATTHEW 06/11/2019 09:53:03
79421 BOEHLER, RICHARD LAUREL 10/09/2019 16:50:00
171138 BRASHEAR, AUSTIN JAMES 10/10/2019 14:09:44
219274 BREEDLOVE, JASON WRIGHT 10/08/2019 11:42:48
280661 BRONOWSKI, RYAN ROBERT 07/05/2019 11:52:11
135142 BROTHERTON, KEVIN DANIEL 07/15/2019 10:24:55
281322 BROWN, ROBERT LEE 10/11/2019 00:18:58
46444 BROWNING, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN 10/02/2019 18:46:27
268601 BRUNMEIER, JESSICA ALICE 09/13/2019 21:33:02
78666 COLBERT, DAVID ANTHONY 06/26/2019 16:00:31
10297 COMPTON, JIMMY JOE 08/21/2019 17:34:13
273667 COOKSEY, JOHN DANIEL 03/01/2019 14:55:50
201926 COPELL, LEVI CAJUN 07/15/2019 18:44:31
209648 CORNETT, DEVAN SCOTT 07/24/2019 03:52:40
280397 CULTEE, JACOB DEAN 08/10/2019 17:54:13
161360 CZMOWSKI, MATTHEW JOSEPH 09/24/2019 15:41:35
243728 DAHL, JADAN ALYNN 09/17/2019 06:19:08
272278 DENHAM, RYAN BLADE 08/21/2019 15:43:16
87950 DEWEY, MATTHEW RYAN 10/10/2019 09:50:11
122937 DINNELL, TYSUN STACEY JA 08/13/2019 15:18:42
179931 DRUFFEL, MATTHEW EDWARD 09/10/2019 13:54:47
39291 DUGGER, NATHAN MARVIN 09/11/2019 14:06:58
283016 ETIENNE, MAXIME 10/08/2019 11:24:28
279640 FISCHER, AARYAN DEVON 09/18/2019 02:43:06
256356 FISHER, DEVON ANDREW 10/09/2019 15:56:35
70956 FISHER, RAYMOND RALPH 09/16/2019 16:31:36
273608 FISK, KENT RICHARD 10/03/2019 16:08:34
11858 FREEBURG, CODY SHANE 08/09/2019 19:35:48
50887 GIBBS, BRANDON HALSEY 10/04/2019 17:17:39
3121J GLASS, BRENT ARTHUR 06/18/2019 12:34:48
102645 GOWER, MICHAEL NATHANIEL 06/20/2019 23:42:41
224393 HAAS, TYLER STEVEN 10/01/2019 17:12:06
20852 HALE, JOHN ELTON 02/25/2019 00:35:10
259768 HAMILTON, RICHARD JAMES 08/15/2019 14:00:09
128198 HAMMOND, BRADLEY JAMES 10/05/2019 00:48:57
37318 HARRISON, DOMINIC DESMOND 09/18/2019 15:27:06
262277 HAYS, JEREMIE RAY 09/19/2019 15:34:52
186593 HOLLY, TIMOTHY LEE ANDREW 10/07/2019 16:21:06
266753 HORKLEY, PETER ALLAN 09/12/2019 02:50:31
180733 HOUGH, CHELSI RAI 09/30/2019 18:57:22
277888 HOWTOPAT, LESTER LAMONT 08/21/2019 11:42:53
102337 HUBBARD, CHRISTOPHER JAMES 08/30/2019 15:10:40
267761 HUST, JAMES ALEXANDER 03/19/2019 11:29:07
123657 JOHNSON, LUKE AARON 03/14/2019 16:01:56
208586 JOHNSTON, ELIJAH MICHAEL A 01/04/2019 11:07:23
226989 JONES, AMANDA MARTINA DAWN 07/24/2018 17:25:14
197073 JONES, VIRGINIA MELANI 08/09/2019 20:13:52
193115 KASCHMITTER, WILSON ANDREW 07/02/2019 23:17:55
54543 KAY, ROBERT CHARLES 12/25/2018 16:01:45
172887 LAMERE, NATHAN RAY 01/14/2019 19:48:00
190767 LANKFORD, MARK HENRY 02/11/2019 08:12:55
246988 LESLEY, KELLY CHRISTINE 08/27/2019 21:28:43
120452 MACKI, DIANA GAYE 10/09/2019 13:01:50
131597 MARCELL, COLE JOSEPH 07/12/2018 18:05:37
98660 MCBRIDE, JEREMIAH LOUIS 10/06/2019 17:08:41
147184 MCCORMACK, RUSSELL BOYD 04/28/2019 01:48:28
10719 MCGARVEY, MICHAEL WAYLAND 10/24/2018 13:08:14
28060 MCLAUGHLIN, JOHNATHAN DALE 05/16/2019 18:58:15
138898 MENDENHALL, TRACEY NEIL 03/18/2019 16:09:44
119017 MILLER, BRADLEE DAKOTA 09/15/2019 11:29:04
249979 MILLER, ROBERT RICHARD 05/23/2019 22:53:12
161201 MORRISON, PARIS AL 09/22/2019 14:15:46
237271 MORTON, DUSTIN DEAN LEONARD 05/16/2019 16:57:05
204807 MOSES, JAMESON ROBERT 08/17/2019 12:31:36
278993 NATTELL, DOMINIC RUBEN 03/07/2019 15:17:10
162172 OSBORNE, JESSE JAMES 06/10/2019 07:36:33
68064 PARKE, JOHN MILO 09/04/2019 23:19:52
184220 PENNY, MARK ANTONY 09/30/2019 16:02:30
281024 PETERS, CHAISE DANIEL 07/22/2019 19:10:25
220299 RECKARD, EMILY KATE 06/18/2019 13:03:06
61655 RENTERIA, DANIEL MARK 04/27/2019 04:44:50
107946 RESPONTS, TRAVIS ALBERT 06/27/2019 00:23:27
277289 RODRIGUEZ, RAMIRO RAUL 12/11/2018 23:51:59
214766 ROST, BRAD LEE 10/09/2019 12:48:11
5828 SEEKINS-BOLIN, FAWNDA MARIE 09/14/2019 00:27:33
230334 SMITH, JUSTIN DEAN 05/04/2019 08:57:51
28199 STAMPER, D J 09/16/2019 20:48:47
166597 STEED, ROCHELLE RENAE 09/25/2019 11:41:56
6406 STOREY, CAROLYN MAE 10/10/2019 15:10:13
98046 TANNAHILL, SHAWN CLIFFORD 08/25/2019 23:47:54
187613 TAYLOR, JACOB VINCENT 08/02/2019 15:55:51
98085 TAYLOR, OLIVER JOHN 07/18/2019 06:47:12
80911 THOMPSON, MERANDA MARIE 10/07/2019 22:23:12
13052 THORNTON, LUKUS MIKAEL 08/24/2019 00:57:42
221961 TIFFANY, TIMOTHY MICHAEL 10/04/2019 14:04:35
274175 TORRES, JASON ALEXANDER 02/19/2019 20:17:02
281977 TRUJILLO, ANDREW RYAN 10/01/2019 02:49:02
269453 TURVILLE, JUSTIN GABRIEL 10/09/2019 13:16:34
240405 VASQUEZ, JOSE ROY 08/30/2019 18:29:15
248799 VONMENDELSSOHN, AKKIVA MISHAEL 10/07/2019 09:17:09
221029 WALBURN, KALEB JOSHUA 07/24/2019 04:00:46
217436 WALKER, JOSEPH GRANT 08/02/2019 08:31:22
257134 WEASKUS, AMBER MARIE 10/10/2019 11:07:14
111830 WHITE, JOHN BENJAMIN 09/04/2019 11:50:48
94575 WISDOM, KYLE EDWARD 07/01/2019 14:30:00
146420 WISWELL, RICKY JOSEPH 10/05/2019 13:50:40