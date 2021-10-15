Local provider Inland Cellular restored service to customers today after an outage caused by planned maintenance Wednesday evening disrupted calling and texting.
"We understand that we provide a critical service to our customers, and a loss of communication due to our network is not something we take lightly," the company said in an email to customers today. "We want to apologize for the inconvenience created for our valued customers and thank each of you for your patience."
The email, sent about 10:30 a.m., indicates customers may need to restart their devices by powering them down and turning them on again to regain full service.
"The necessary changes have been implemented; calling and text messaging services are returning to customers. This process will roll out in phases over the next few hours and will take time to reach every customer network-wide," according to the email. "Please power cycle your device as you wait for these changes to be implemented."