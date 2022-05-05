Blue Mountain Artisan Guild to hold Cinco de Mayo-themed reception tonight
A Cinco de Mayo-themed reception for “Spring/Flowers/Abstracts” is set for 5-7 p.m. today at the Blue Mountain Artisan Guild Art Center in Pomeroy.
Featured artist Inez “Boopie” Cannon’s paintings are on display at the center, 745 Main St., along with works by area home-school children.
Cannon, of Pomeroy, is exhibiting abstract paintings for the show, which runs through June 29, including trees and regional-inspired landscapes.
The center is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Today is final day to donate through Idaho Gives campaign; event is tonight
Idaho Gives, an annual fundraising effort organized by the Idaho Nonprofit Center, ends today.
Moscow-area nonprofits will be at the 1912 Center from 6-9 p.m. promoting the event. Refreshments will be served.
Donations to Idaho-based nonprofit groups can be made at idahogives.org.
Moscow Farmers Market returns Saturday for new season
Moscow-based folk quartet The Chelseas will perform from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Friendship Square for the Moscow Farmers Market’s opening day.
The market began in 1976 as a small grass-roots gathering and now includes local farmers, artisans and musicians from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, May through October, on Main Street in downtown Moscow.
Highlights include farmed and created agricultural products, such as crops, meat, cheese and wine; handmade goods; and original-recipe cuisine.
Some vendors accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program/EBT cards and vouchers for the Washington state Seniors Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program and Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.
More information is on the Moscow Farmers Market Face-book page and at www.ci.moscow.id.us/197/Farmers-Market.
Magic Month Bird Walks set for Albion nature preserve, beginning on Saturday
Limited space is available to register for bird-watching walks at the Rose Creek Nature Preserve wildlife sanc-tuary in Albion.
The Magic Month Bird Walks, set for Saturday and May 14 and 18, are presented by the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute, which owns and manages the preserve.
May is a time of peak migration for many birds, and guides will help participants spot various species, as well as botanical features and other natural happenings. All five of the warblers that migrate through our region — yellow-rumped, orange-crowned, yellow, common yellowthroat and Townsend’s — may be seen or heard. Attendees are encouraged to bring binoculars.
The walks begin at 8 a.m. from the Rose Creek Nature Preserve parking lot.
Registration, which is required, is at bit.ly/MagicMonthBirdWalks.
Exhibit documents lives of Latah County immigrants; open house is Wednesday
An open house for the Latah County Historical Society’s “Inland Northwest Immigrants: Newcomers to Latah County” is set for 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday at the McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., in Moscow.
The exhibit, created by historical society intern Jessica O’Rourke, explores the lives of German, Irish and Swedish immigrant families through items such as photos, documents and a 1914 wedding dress. It will remain on display through the end of August.
O’Rourke, a Washington State University graduate student focusing on public history, assembled the exhibit for her internship final project, assisted by Moscow Contemporary and WSU.
More information is available by emailing lchslibary@latahcountyid.gov or calling (208) 882-1004.
Painters may sign up now for the Palouse Plein Air event set for September
Registration is open for the city of Moscow’s 13th annual Palouse Plein Air painting event, set for Sept. 5-15.
Any painter 18 or older working in gouache, watercolor, acrylic, oil or pastel can sign up to participate.
The event includes painting workshops and a juried exhibition, with artists painting outdoors at a location of their choosing in Latah, Nez Perce, Whitman or Benewah counties.
The exhibition is set to open Sept. 15 at the Third Street Gallery inside Moscow City Hall with an artist reception and awards ceremony from 5-7 p.m.
This year’s juror, Melanie Thompson of Richland, Wash., spent summers fighting wild-fires while she studied graphic design at Washington State University, according to a city of Moscow news release. After graduating, Thompson took up oil painting, depicting landscapes inspired by her experience as a wildland firefighter.
More information and a link to register are at www.ci.moscow.id.us/216/Palouse-Plein-Air. !