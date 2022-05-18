Three-term incumbent Sen. Carl Crabtree, of Grangeville, was one of 19 House and Senate Republicans who lost their reelection bids in Tuesday's primary election.
Crabtree, 69, squared off against Riggins businesswoman Cindy Carlson in a four-way race for the 7th Legislative District Senate seat. Lewiston High School coach Keith Stuffle and Heather Rogers, of Lewiston, were also in the race.
Carlson received 4,273 votes, or 49%, compared to 3,522 votes, or 40%, for Crabtree. Stuffle came in third with 537 votes, or 6%, while Rogers received 439 votes, or 5%.
No Democrats or minor party candidates filed for the race, so Carlson is virtually assured of victory in November.
Final, unofficial results weren't posted until shortly after midnight.
Other results for north central Idaho legislative primary races include:
6th Legislative District
Former state Sen. Dan Foreman, of Viola, won a three-way primary against Kendrick farmer Robert Blair and Moscow family nurse practitioner Jennifer Seegmiller.
Foreman collected 2,792 votes, or 43%, compared to 2,280 votes, or 35%, for Blair and 1,396 votes, or 22%, for Seegmiller.
He'll now face two-term incumbent Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, and Constitution Party nominee James Hartley in the Nov. 8 general election.
Foreman lost to Nelson in the last two elections. However, they're both now running in the newly redesigned 6th District, which includes all of Lewis and Latah counties, as well as the northern and eastern portion of Nez Perce County.
Incumbent Rep. Lori McCann won her Republican primary race against Claudia Dalby, of Viola, by a margin of 3,749 votes to 2,383, or 61% to 39%. She now faces Moscow Democrat Jamal Kinglsey Lyksett in the general election race for the House A seat.
7th Legislative District
Incumbent Rep. Mike Kingsley won his House A contest against Cottonwood City Councilor Lynn Guyer by a margin of 6,117 votes to 2,457, or 71% to 29%.
The 7th District includes all of Idaho and Adams counties, along with most of Lewiston and the southern half of Nez Perce County.
Barring a write-in candidate, Kingsley will be unopposed in the Nov. 8 general election.
2nd Legislative District
Former state representative Phil Hart won a three-way race for the district's Senate Republican nomination.
No Democrats or minor party candidates filed for the race, so Hart is virtually assured of victory in November.
The 2nd District includes all of Clearwater, Benewah and Shoshone counties, along with the eastern half of Kootenai County and a small segment of Bonner County.
Hart received 5,126 votes, or 57%, compared to 2,416 votes, or 27%, for retired Cataldo mining engineer Bill Hasz and 1,478 votes, or 16%, for former Shoshone County Commissioner Jon Cantamessa.
For more election coverage, see Thursday's Lewiston Tribune.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.