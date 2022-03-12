The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will provide a free community supper from 4-5:30 p.m. today at the church. Supper is available for pickup only (no inside seating) at the east entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Avenue. The church’s food pantry is open 8:45 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, with entry through the west entry door on Eighth Street. Masks are required for all who enter the church building. The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.
The tri-parishes of St. Mary’s in Cottonwood, Assumption in Ferdinand and St. Anthony in Greencreek are having a Lenten Movie Fellowship Night during the Lent season. Movies will be shown at 6 p.m. Thursdays from this week until April 7 at the Blue Fox Theater in Grangeville. There is no charge for the movies, but concessions will be available for a charge.
Here is the remaining schedule — Thursday: “The Book of Life,” PG; March 24: “God is Not Dead,” PG; March 31: “The Prince of Egypt,” G; April 7: “Passion of the Christ,” R.
The Lewiston Idaho Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold its semi-annual conference today and Sunday. Conference sessions will begin with a leadership meeting at 5 p.m. today. All youth ages 12-18 are invited to a special morning session from 8-9 a.m. Sunday with the general membership session to begin at 10 a.m. All sessions will be held at the Lewiston Stake Center located at 836 Preston Ave., Lewiston.
The women’s Relief Society of the Lewiston Idaho Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold a special commemorative 180th birthday celebration from noon to 2 p.m. next Saturday at the Lewiston Stake Center. Women are encouraged by the General Relief Society presidency to prepare for this milestone by serving in their communities or go to justserve.org to find other serving opportunities.
The Lewis Clark Young Single Adult Branch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold its annual branch conference at noon March 20. The conference will take place at the LDS meetinghouse located at 1529 Ripon Ave., Lewiston. Branch President Scot Burrup with conduct the meeting with President Matthew Clegg of the Lewiston Idaho Stake presiding.