The Idaho High School Activities Association will press forward with fall sports on its normal timeline despite a meteoric rise in coronavirus cases in the state, the Tribune learned Wednesday.
In an interview with The Idaho Press of Nampa, IHSAA executive director Ty Jones said the first available dates for practices in the state are still in place. Those begin Aug. 10.
The board of directors is meeting today to set its guidelines and principles for return-to-play procedures, including how to protect all of its student-athletes as well as including fans in the stands at its events. This will be a formulated plan for schools to follow. Ultimately, it will be up to individual school districts to carry out their own plans and procedures.
In Idaho, there are 12,445 reported cases of the coronavirus, including 727 new probable and confirmed cases, with 110 confirmed deaths, according to state’s website at 4 p.m. Pacific on Wednesday. In Nez Perce County, there have been 103 confirmed positive tests of COVID-19, with 19 deaths, the third-most in the state. In Latah County, there have been 32 confirmed cases. In the North Central Health District, which encompasses the entire area, there have been 174 confirmed cases.
