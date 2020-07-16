The Idaho High School Activities Association on Thursday released a 52-page document detailing return-to-play guidelines for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, and those include just four requirements for schools to follow in order to start to return to competition.
Each sport also has its own protocols, all with the bottom line of starting fall sports on time.
IHSAA executive director Ty Jones told the Tribune in an interview because the state is so vast, it was difficult to come up with numerous amounts of regulations to put on schools, particularly since it's hard enough that districts are having to deal with other issues in a bid to try to open on time.
"The thing about a requirement is the more that you have, the more that you have to do as far as policing it," Jones said. "We just thought if we made them pretty general, and they are pretty general, but I think they're specific enough (that implementation will work). If you had 10 to 15 requirements, that's an awful lot of work for schools to do, when they're already going nuts in trying to figure out how they're going to bring kids back."
