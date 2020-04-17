Microsoft Word - closure statement.docx

The Idaho High School Activities Association decided today to cancel the spring sports season because of the coronavirus pandemic, thus ending any chance interscholastic activities would return for the 2019-20 academic school year.

The IHSAA board of directors met in Boise and decided it was in the best interests of all those involved — student-athletes, coaches, fans — to finally call the year after a month of postponements.

The cancellation follows a decision from the state's board of education Thursday, which detailed guidelines on how schools could reopen this year despite a "soft closure" mandate it first declared March 23 through the end of the school year. On Wednesday, Gov. Brad Little decided to extend the state's stay-at-home order, but only through April 30.

