The Idaho High School Activities Association decided today to cancel the spring sports season because of the coronavirus pandemic, thus ending any chance interscholastic activities would return for the 2019-20 academic school year.
The IHSAA board of directors met in Boise and decided it was in the best interests of all those involved — student-athletes, coaches, fans — to finally call the year after a month of postponements.
The cancellation follows a decision from the state's board of education Thursday, which detailed guidelines on how schools could reopen this year despite a "soft closure" mandate it first declared March 23 through the end of the school year. On Wednesday, Gov. Brad Little decided to extend the state's stay-at-home order, but only through April 30.
