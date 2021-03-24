UPDATED AT 5:22 P.M.:
People 16 years of age and older are immediately eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccine through enrolled providers within Latah, Nez Perce, Lewis, Clearwater and Idaho counties, the Public Health - Idaho North Central District announced this afternoon.
All previous phases are still eligible and encouraged to schedule an appointment if they have not already, according to a Public Health news release.
This decision comes after Idaho Gov. Brad Little made the announcement that those 16 years or older with an underlying health condition will be eligible to receive the vaccine beginning Monday, and all people 16 and older can get a shot starting April 5.
"Public Health – Idaho North Central District and our community partners have both supply and appointments available but continue to see a decline in demand,” said Carol Moehrle, district director. “After assessing the situation with our enrolled vaccine providers, we have made the decision as a group to move forward to include everyone aged 16 and older.”
---------------------------------------------------
ORIGINAL POST:
BOISE — All Idahoans older than 16 will be able to get COVID-19 vaccines beginning April 5.
Gov. Brad Little made the announcement during a brief news conference today. Little also said any Idahoan with at least one medical condition will have access to the vaccine beginning Monday.
“I'd like to thank the 390,000 Idahoans who have chosen to get the COVID-19 vaccine,” Little said. “You've chosen to take one of the most important steps in the pandemic fight to save lives and get us closer to normal.”