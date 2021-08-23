The Idaho Supreme Court today struck down efforts to further restrict the state's ballot initiative process.
The unanimous ruling was prompted by a lawsuit regarding Senate Bill 1110, which Idaho lawmakers approved earlier this year.
The measure made it substantially harder for citizen initiatives and referenda to qualify for the ballot. It mandated that signatures be gathered from 6 percent of registered voters in all 35 legislative district in the state, up from the previous standard of 18 districts.
In a 55-page ruling, the court determined that, by making it so much harder for measures to qualify for the ballot, the Legislature “acted beyond its constitutional authority and violated the people's fundamental right to legislate directly.”
The court barred SB 1110 from taking effect and restored the previous standard of 18 districts.
For more on this story, see Tuesday's Lewiston Tribune.