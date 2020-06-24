Today, Idaho reported its highest number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.
There were 243 confirmed or probable cases of the coronavirus throughout the state of Idaho just 11 days after the state entered Stage 4 of its Idaho Rebounds plan June 13. Idaho reported one new death because of the virus. Idaho has had 4,645 cases and 90 deaths because of COVID-19.
The previous largest single-day jump in reported cases in Idaho was 222 on April 2.
There was one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Nez Perce County today, according to Public Health -- Idaho North Central District. Nimiipuu Health has had two positive tests, one Tuesday and one Wednesday, according to spokeswoman Kayeloni Scott.
Washington reported 483 new confirmed cases and nine more deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the state’s total cases to 29,869 and 1,293 deaths.
For more on this story, see Thursday's Tribune.