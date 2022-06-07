MOSCOW — The Idaho men’s basketball coaching staff has announced the hiring of former Wenatchee Valley College coach Jeremy Harden as an assistant.
Harden was the coach at WVC the past five seasons, leading the Knights to an 85-45 record and five consecutive winning seasons. This past season, he helepd WVC to the Northwest Athletic Conference East Region title and a NWAC Final Four appearance. Harden was named coach of the year in the region in helping the Knights to a 15-1 region mark.
He was instrumental in developing incoming Vandal signee Isaac Jones into one of the most dominant players in the NWAC. Jones led the conference in scoring (25.3 points per game), rebounds (13.2) and field-goal percentage (69.5). Jones was the NWAC player of the year as well as defensive player of the year.
Before WVC, Harden was an assistant for one season at Tohono O’odham Community College in Sells, Ariz. He had a three-year stint as the director of player development at Boise State, and Harden served one season as an assistant at Eastern Oregon.
Former UW cornerback transfers to WSU
Kasen Kinchen is trading purple and gold for crimson and gray.
The Lake Stevens, Wash., native and former University of Washington cornerback will transfer to Washington State, he announced this past week on Twitter.
Kinchen spent the past two seasons with the Huskies but didn’t appear in a game and entered the transfer portal in April.
The 5-foot-10, 175-pounder signed with UW in June 2020 as a three-star recruit nd a top-20 prep prospect in the Evergreen State. He picked the Seattle school over reported offers from Oregon and Cal.