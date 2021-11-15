BOISE -- Idaho lawmakers came back into session this morning for the first time in six months, introducing more than three dozen bills dealing with vaccinations and employee rights issues.
The House Ways and Means Committee took less than a minute to introduced 29 bill. Shortly thereafter, the Senate State Affairs Committee introduced eight bills in similar rapid fashion.
“Every one of these (proposed bills) has some blood, sweat and tears in them and deserves a bill number,” said House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, after making a blanket motion to introduce all 29 House bills.
Much of the legislation was prompted by pushback against the Biden administration's recent executive orders, which require all federal employees and federal contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
A third executive order requires all employees in businesses with 100 or more workers to be vaccinated or get tested weekly. That regulation has been blocked temporarily by a federal court injunction.
Idaho lawmakers will spend the next few days reviewing the proposed legislation and deciding which bills should advance to a floor vote. Republican leaders are hoping to wrap up the session within two or three days, after which they'll finally adjourn the longest session in state history.
Reps. Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock, and Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, were the only lawmakers from north central Idaho to introduce legislation this morning.
Shepherd's bill, dubbed the “Employee Medical Information Protection Act,” would prohibit employers from firing or discriminating against workers in any way because of their vaccination status. The measure doesn't apply to federal agencies.
Giddings' bill would repeal a section of Idaho's legal code that allows minors age 14 and older to consent to medical treatment if they've come into contact with any infectious, contagious, or communicable disease.
Under her proposal, only parents or legal guardians could give such consent.
For more on this story, see Tuesday's Lewiston Tribune.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.