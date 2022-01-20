BOISE -- The largest tax cut in state history advanced through the Idaho House on a near-party line 57-13 vote this morning, following a nearly 90-minute debate.
Burley Rep. Fred Wood was the only Republican to vote against the measure, which includes a one-time, $350 million rebate and ongoing, $251 million reduction in income tax rates.
Democrats said the legislation will primarily benefit the wealthiest Idahoans, while taking money off the table that could be used for more effective tax relief, such as eliminating the sales tax on groceries or addressing Idaho's soaring property taxes.
However, with a projected $1.9 billion budget surplus this year, Republicans said it's time to put some of that money back in the pockets of the taxpayers who provided it. Several also suggested there's room for additional tax relief this session.
This was the first bill to pass the House this year. It now moves on to the Senate for further action.
