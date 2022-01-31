Idaho Gov. Brad Little activated the Idaho National Guard on Monday for the fourth time during the pandemic because of the strain of COVID-19.
Little activated 75 Guardsmen to assist Primary Health and the Idaho Department of Correction, both of which are experiencing staffing shortages because of the large number of employees absent from work who have been infected with COVID-19.
Little also secured 503 additional personnel through a state contract to assist Idaho hospitals overwhelmed by the virus.
