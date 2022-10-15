Hatten

Idaho receiver Hayden Hatten caught a 24-yard touchdown pass just before halftime Saturday as the Vandals upset second-ranked Montana 30-23 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Mont.

 Zach Wilkinson

Ladies and gentlemen, the Vandal football team has arrived.

The Little Brown Stein trophy will return to Moscow after 23 years after Idaho's 30-23 victory Saturday against second-ranked Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Mont.

