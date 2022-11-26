Southeastern Louisiana redshirt junior Arien Phillips sacked Idaho's freshman quarterback Gevani McCoy by the face mask with 15 seconds remaining in the teams' Football Championship Subdivision opening-round playoff game Saturday at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond, La.
But the Vandals still were within kicker Ricardo Chavez's range down 45-42.
When Chavez put the foot on the ball, it went left and no good propelling the Lions to a three-point victory and their fourth FCS opening-round playoff win in the past five years.
The Vandals (7-5) led the whole first half, but the final 30 minutes turned into an instant classic, with Idaho and Southeastern Louisana (9-3) trading the lead three times.
The dagger came with 4:12 remaining in the game when McCoy threw his first pick-6 of the season.
He was trying to force the ball to sophomore receiver Hayden Hatten, who finished with a career-high 209 yards receiving, but it was jumped by sophomore defensive back Zy Alexander, who returned it 45 yards for the score to put the Lions ahead 45-35.
But Idaho didn't go quietly, as McCoy delivered the best pass of his young career to Jermaine Jackson for a 70-yard touchdown on a first-and-20 play with 3:23 remaining for what turned out to be the final margin.
It was a heartbreaking finish to a renaissance season for Idaho, which made the FCS (formerly Division I-A) playoffs for the first time since 1995.