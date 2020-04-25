Idaho County Sheriff Doug Giddings announced this morning that his office will not enforce Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s stay-home order.
The sheriff issued a news release Saturday morning, in it blaming the “Governor’s COVID-19 order” for causing “considerable losses and irreparable damage to rural Idaho County.”
“Though our population has had no active virus cases for some time, the Governor’s order has dramatically restricted our God-given rights and also dismantled our fragile economy,” Giddings said. “Even when considering that we have had a constant inflow of visitors fleeing the virus from out of state and from metropolitan areas coming here to enjoy our resources, no emergency crisis has developed in our county.”
Idaho County had three confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, according to Public Health - Idaho North Central District. The last confirmed case in the county was announced April 2.
In the health district, which covers Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties there have been 49 confirmed cases, nine probable cases and 13 deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday. All of the deaths have been in Nez Perce County.
“The Governor’s order is enforceable only by city police, county sheriffs or state police and only then as a misdemeanor citation,” Giddings said. “I have stated clearly in a prior editorial to the people of this county that the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office will not be issuing citations to citizens who are going about their necessary business.”
Giddings also said he trusts “the citizens of Idaho County to be appropriately cautious of possible virus exposure as I encourage them to go about their daily lives.”
Giddings has not yet responded to a phone request to explain the announcement further.