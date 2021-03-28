Stars of the game
Backup quarterbacks NIKHIL NAYAR and CJ JORDAN were impressive in regular starter Mike Beaudry’s stead, combining for 326 yards on 28-for-47 passing with no turnovers and two scores from Nayar — one to win the game with seven seconds left. UI linebacker FA’AVAE FA’AVAE logged a career-high 18 tackles with star Tre Walker sidelined. HAYDEN HATTEN led the Vandal pass-catchers for the third straight game, totaling 155 yards on 12 snags, and senior back DYLAN THIGPEN posted 110 yards, averaging 12.2 per touch.
Turning point
Nayar’s first series — to open the fourth quarter after Jordan departed the game with a lower-body injury — was fairly flawless. The sophomore settled with his throws, and gave Idaho late mojo with a 40-yard jump-ball completion to Hatten, who was open for a short touchdown two plays later. The Vandal defense forced a turnover on the ensuing possession, shifting the momentum completely to the home side, which entered the period trailing by nine points.
Up next
Idaho (2-1) will travel south to Pocatello to face in-state foe Idaho State (1-3) at 3 p.m. Pacific on Saturday at Holt Arena.