GRANGEVILLE -- The human remains of a man who drowned in the Selway River during a hunting trip on May 21, 2018, have been positively identified, Idaho County authorities announced today.
The remains are those of Jessie Ferrieri, of Mahopac Falls, N.Y. He was 21 at the time of the crash.
Ferrieri and his brother, Raymond Ferrieri, also of Mahopac Falls, N.Y., were unaccounted for after the vehicle in which they were riding drove off the road into the Selway River near Paradise Guard Station. There were six people riding in the vehicle. Two of them survived, and the bodies of two others were recovered in the weeks following the crash.
In 2020, two human bone fragments were located in the vicinity of the vehicle crash, prompting further searches of the area. Both bone fragments were sent to the Idaho State Police Laboratory in Boise for DNA extraction and comparison. On March 17, the sheriff’s office was advised that both bone fragments belonged to Jessie Ferrieri.
Ferrieri’s family has been notified of the discovery.
For more information on this story, see Thursday’s Lewiston Tribune.