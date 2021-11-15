BOISE -- More than two-thirds of Rep. Priscilla Giddings' colleagues have voted to censure her for conduct unbecoming a member of the Idaho House of Representatives.
On a 49-19 vote, the House accepted a report from the House Ethics Committee, which said Giddings, R-White Bird, acted inappropriately when she posted a link on her Facebook page to an online news story that publicly named the 19-year-old House intern who accused former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger of rape.
The vote came at the end of a passionate, two-hour debate, during which Giddings maintained her innocence, saying she only posted the link to make sure “both sides of the story” got out to the public.
“I would not have done anything different,” she said. “I think my intent was pure.”
For more on this story, see Tuesday's Lewiston Tribune.