Home a total loss in early morning fire near Myrtle

According to Lapwai Volunteer Fire Department Chief Bill Skiles, the fire was reported at around 4 a.m. Friday. Arrow Junction Fire Protection District was the first to respond because it was closer to the home on the north side of the Clearwater River. Lapwai fire and Nez Perce County Fire Department also responded to the fire.
Skiles said the crews were on scene for about three hours.
Skiles said he believes those affected by the fire are staying with family.
He also said the cause hasn’t been determined but he believes it was started by candles in the residence.