Thousands of Avista Utilities customers experienced electrical service disruptions today as the company struggled to meet demand pushed high by overworked air conditioners.
The company is shutting off power in some areas when demand threatens to exceed capacity and asking customers to conserve electricity between 1 and 8 p.m. for the next several days because of the ongoing heat wave with temperatures well in excess of 100 degrees in many areas.
“Due to the extreme heat and significant increase in electric usage, some Avista customers are experiencing temporary unplanned power outages to alleviate the strain on the electric system,” the company said in an alert posted on its power outage map webpage. "As a state and federally regulated utility, Avista is required to reduce electric load on the system when certain system thresholds are met. In certain areas, these thresholds have been met rather quickly, and to meet the requirement, power has been turned off temporarily. In most situations these outages will be about an hour.”
About 335 customers lost power in the Lewiston Orchards roughly between 14th and 16th streets and between Warner and Airway avenues. The company was not able to say if the Lewiston outage was implemented as part of its effort to alleviate strain on its system.
In an email, the company asked customers to set their thermostats two to three degrees higher than they normally would and to avoid using large appliances in the afternoon and early evening hours.
Thousands of customers lost service in Spokane, according to the Spokesman-Review newspaper.
More information on outages is available at outagemap.myavista.com/.