COTTONWOOD — Idaho State Police are responding to a noninjury gas tanker rollover this morning on U.S. Highway 95 at milepost 251.
Hazardous materials team responds to gas tanker rollover near Cottonwood
Traffic was not blocked, but a hazardous materials team from Jackson Energy Corp. of Meridian, Idaho, responded to the scene, according to a state police dispatcher.
No further information was immediately available.
