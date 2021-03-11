The Lewiston School District will have a new leader in July after Lance Hansen accepted a three-year contract for the superintendent position Thursday.
Hansen, the current assistant superintendent, will begin in his role July 1.
“It feels great,” Hansen said. “I’m really excited.”
Hansen has been with the district for 14 years and spent the last eight years in his current role. He will replace Superintendent Bob Donaldson, who will retire at the end of June.
Hansen will receive a $147,000 annual salary.
This story will be updated.