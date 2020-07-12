LOS ANGELES — Come Halloween, the Queen Mary transforms into a haunted spectacle full of monsters; but this year, the old boat will be a real ghost town.
The ship’s Dark Harbor 2020 season has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a post on the annual attraction’s Facebook page announced.
“With the uncertainty that lies ahead in the coming months, this unfortunate decision could not be avoided,” the post said.
The event typically welcomes about 140,000 guests over its season, which runs from the end of September until the start of November, the statement said.
TNS