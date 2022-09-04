Dust off your Stetson and shine your boots. It’s time for the Lewiston Roundup and a week of feisty bulls, high-bucking broncs and plenty of foot-stomping entertainment.

Some of the best cowboys in the country will be in town to compete at the Roundup grounds, along with award-winning bullfighters and pickup riders, such as J2 Brown, who is being inducted into the Idaho Rodeo Hall of Fame this fall.

