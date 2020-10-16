Check back for updates on today's area's high school football games:
 
Post Falls at Lewiston, 7 p.m.
Moscow at Sandpoint, 7 p.m.
Lewis County vs Timberline at Craigmont, 7 p.m.
Kamiah at Potlatch, 4 p.m.
Troy at Clearwater Valley, 7 p.m.
Lapwai at Lakeside, 7 p.m.Grangeville at Orofino, 7 p.m.
Kendrick at Deary, 7 p.m.

