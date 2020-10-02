Check back throughout the night for results from the area's games:
Lewiston vs. Moscow, 7 p.m. at Kibbie Dome
Lewis County vs. Kendrick at Nezperce, 4 p.m.
Kamiah at Prairie, 7 p.m.
Troy at Genesee, 7 p.m.
Lapwai at Clearwater Valley, 7 p.m.
Salmon River at Horseshoe Bend, 7 p.m.
Deary at Wallace, 6 p.m.

