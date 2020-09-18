Check here often for updates on today's football games:
Lewiston vs. Lakeland, 7 p.m. at Kibbie Dome
Clearwater Valley at Genesee, 7 p.m. (ppd. to same time Saturday)
Deary at Potlatch, 4:30 p.m. (ppd. to 1 p.m. Saturday)
Grangeville at McCall-Donnelly, 6 p.m.
Troy vs. Kendrick, 4 p.m. at Kibbie Dome
Lapwai at Kamiah, 7 p.m. (ppd. to noon Saturday)
Prairie at Timberline, 7 p.m. (canceled)
Kellogg at Orofino, 7 p.m. (ppd. to 2 p.m. Saturday)
Lewis County at Salmon River, 6 p.m. (ppd. to same time Saturday)
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region
Bulletin
Online Poll
How do you plan to vote this year?
You voted: