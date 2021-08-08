Gusty winds caused the Green Ridge Fire west of Walla Walla to grow more than 4,800 acres and merge with the Lick Creek Fire, southwest of Asotin, according to the latest report today.
The Green Ridge Fire — now at 20,259 acres — remains 15 percent contained. It and the Lick Creek Fire are responsible for the smoke and ash that descended Saturday upon the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and for the remaining smoke in the area today.
The Green Ridge Fire, located 30 miles east of Walla Walla, grew onto the Lick Creek Fire’s contained perimeter on the east and across the Tucannon River to the north, spotting over the 22 Road. The growth into the previously burned area gives firefighters a good anchor point to construct line and stop the fire’s progress to the east, the report said.
The Lick Creek Fire, located 20 miles southwest of Asotin, has burned 80,421 acres and remains 90 percent contained.
Smoke will continue to be visible as unburned pockets of vegetation inside the fire perimeter are consumed. Crews will continue to mop up interior pockets of heat and patrol lines as they can safely do so.
The gusty southwest winds along the ridges of the fires are expected to continue through today. Drainages that run southwest-northwest in Lick Creek will also have winds align along the drainages and accelerate, with 10 to 15 mph gusts possible. It will be cooler with higher humidity — 5 percent to 10 percent — for the next several days.
Garfield and Columbia counties have evacuations in place.