GRANGEVILLE — A 26-year-old former Grangeville city worker pleaded guilty and was sentenced in connection with a fatal vehicle-pedestrian accident that occurred May 11.
Michael I. Adler was given a withheld judgment Friday on misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter by Magistrate Victoria Olds. A second charge of inattentive driving was dismissed by the special Prosecutor E. Clayne Tyler.
According to an earlier report from the Idaho State Police, Adler was driving a city truck and making a left-hand turn onto Meadow Street from East Main Street in Grangeville. His pickup truck struck Burton Hazelbaker, 93, and his wife, K. Angele Hazelbaker, 91, who were in the crosswalk.
The Hazelbakers were airlifted to Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d’Alene and were initially listed in good condition before being transferred to rehabilitation centers.
Angele Hazelbaker later died from her injuries related to the accident.
Adler’s sentence includes a $300 fine; four days in the county jail, suspended; six months’ supervised probation; and six months’ suspended driver’s license.
He resigned from his city job in July.
Adler was represented by Mark T. Monson, of Moscow.