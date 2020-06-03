Idaho Gov. Brad Little has appointed Aaron von Ehlinger to fill out the remainder of Rep. Thyra Stevenson's term of office.
The appointment was announced this morning, just hours after von Ehlinger won the 6th Legislative District Republican primary.
Stevenson died May 11, following a heart attack.
Von Ehlinger's appointment is effective immediately and continues until the term of office expires following the November general election. No Democrats filed for the seat so, at this point, von Ehlinger is the only candidate who will be on the general election ballot.