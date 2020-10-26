BOISE – Idaho Gov. Brad Little ordered a statewide return to a modified Stage 3 reopening Monday, because of surging COVID-19 cases and the negative impact on health care capacity.
“We are in a crisis with our health care system in Idaho due to the pandemic,” Little said during a news conference this afternoon. “Hospitals throughout the state are quickly filling up and way too many health care workers are out sick with COVID.”
The modified Stage 3 restrictions include limiting indoor gatherings to 50 or fewer people, requiring long-term care facilities to use face masks and prohibiting standing-room service at bars, restaurants and nightclubs.
“It means all individuals and business should follow the recommended safety protocols,” Little said. “It doesn't mean our economy is on lockdown; our economy will remain open. It doesn't mean church services will end, and doesn't mean we're restricting travel into or out of Idaho. It especially doesn't mean we should go to full remote learning in our schools.”
