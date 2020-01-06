Idaho Gov. Brad Little kicked off the 2020 legislative session today by reiterating his pledge to make Idaho “the place where we all have the best possible opportunity to thrive.”
In his second State of the State Address, the governor highlighted proposed investments in education and public safety, as well as tax relief and infrastructure improvements.
“I subscribe to the view that it is better to prepare children today, than to repair them later,” Little said. “When we commit to giving students a strong start and provide local schools with the flexibility to determine how best to achieve it, we see progress.”
Little's fiscal 2021 budget recommendation features a $77.7 million, 4.1 percent increase in state support for public schools. That includes $7.7 million to raise the minimum starting salary for K-12 teachers, plus another $30 million for veteran teacher raises.
Overall, the governor is recommending $4.06 billion in general fund expenditures, which is a 3.75 percent increase over the current year.
“That's the most conservative budget increase since 2014,” said budget director Alex Adams.
Little's speech is being streamed live online at www.idahoptv.org/shows/idahoinsession/Legislature.
For more on the State of the State Address, including reactions from local lawmakers, see Tuesday's Lewiston Tribune.