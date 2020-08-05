Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced today he'll call a special legislative session the week of Aug 24.
The move comes after weeks of pressure from Idaho lawmakers, who feel they've been cut out of the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Little indicated the specific topics to be addressed during the special session are still under discussion. However, they could include issues related to November general election procedures, as well as possible liability protections during declared emergencies.
The governor expects to issue a proclamation the week of Aug. 17, detailing exactly what issues will be considered during the session.
This is the first extraordinary session to be called since a one-day session in 2015. No special session since 1981 has lasted more than three days.