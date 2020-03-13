BOISE — The first case of coronavirus in Idaho was confirmed in an Ada County woman today.
The announcement came seven weeks after the first U.S. case was confirmed in a Washington state man — and seven hours after Gov. Brad Little declared a state of emergency, citing the “imminent threat to public health and safety” stemming from the COVID-19 virus.
Public health official noted that the Ada County woman contracted the virus while attending a conference in New York City. She has mild symptoms and is self-isolating at home.
Given that she was infected while traveling, officials said the threat to the general population of Idaho “remains low.”
For more on this story, see Saturday's Lewiston Tribune.