Talking with loved ones about their dangerous driving and the possibility of relinquishing their license is just plain hard. But, it might be lifesaving — especially given seniors’ disproportionate risk of fatal accidents (see related story at on Pages 8-9).
Conversations with loved ones whose driving has become dangerous should:
- Focus on their wellbeing and your concern for their safety.
- Strive to maintain their dignity and self-respect.
- Include ways to reduce their need for personal transportation while still living well.
Alternatives to driving could include:
- Home delivery services for groceries, meals and medications.
- In-home services from hairdressers or barbers, and from veterinarians for pets.
- Local elder care or senior health programs and faith-based or nonprofit organizations.
- Public transit such as buses or services such as Dial-A-Ride.
- Taxis or other well-established transportation services.
- Family and friends.
Reaching the difficult decision to give up driving is a process that may take several discussions. Over the course of these conversations, suggest having driving skills formally assessed with an occupational therapist who also is a trained driver-rehabilitation specialist. Be ready to help set up an appointment.
— Adapted from “AARP Smart Driver Guidebook” and “6 Signs It’s Time to Stop Driving”