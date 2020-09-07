Talking with loved ones about their dangerous driving and the possibility of relinquishing their license is just plain hard. But, it might be lifesaving — especially given seniors’ disproportionate risk of fatal accidents (see related story at on Pages 8-9).

Conversations with loved ones whose driving has become dangerous should:

  • Focus on their wellbeing and your concern for their safety.
  • Strive to maintain their dignity and self-respect.
  • Include ways to reduce their need for personal transportation while still living well.

Alternatives to driving could include:

  • Home delivery services for groceries, meals and medications.
  • In-home services from hairdressers or barbers, and from veterinarians for pets.
  • Local elder care or senior health programs and faith-based or nonprofit organizations.
  • Public transit such as buses or services such as Dial-A-Ride.
  • Taxis or other well-established transportation services.
  • Family and friends.

Reaching the difficult decision to give up driving is a process that may take several discussions. Over the course of these conversations, suggest having driving skills formally assessed with an occupational therapist who also is a trained driver-rehabilitation specialist. Be ready to help set up an appointment.

— Adapted from “AARP Smart Driver Guidebook” and “6 Signs It’s Time to Stop Driving”

