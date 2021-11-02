Woodrow Wilson was president and the world was in the midst of another global pandemic (Spanish flu) when the Washer Women bridge club first met in Pullman.
There were just four of them in 1919, friends who got together twice a month to play cards.
“One of their husbands came up with the name ‘Washer Women,’ ” said Barbara Grutzmacher. “That was a time in our culture when Monday was wash day for the women. Tuesday was for ironing.”
After their first year together, the four original members each invited two other women to join the club. That made a group of 12 — enough for three bridge tables.
That has been the goal ever since, although with older members moving away or dying and younger women not playing as much, Grutzmacher said the group is now down to about eight players.
She started playing with the club 23 years ago. Her mother was part of the group for 41 years.
“We have one woman who’s been playing for 46 years,” Grutzmacher said. “That’s Virginia Boettcher. She joined the club in 1975.”
Since its founding, 59 different women have played with the invitation-only club, she said. Most had husbands who were associated with Washington State University in some way, but others were married to doctors, lawyers or businessmen.
At the start, they met in one of their homes and the host would provide lunch and dessert. Then they scaled it back to just dessert. About 10 years ago they started meeting at a local restaurant for lunch and a card game.
The coronavirus pandemic put an end to that, though. The group hasn’t met since early 2020 — except for once, in June, when they got together for a late celebration of the Washer Women’s 100th anniversary.
The club is hoping to start meeting again next month, Grutzmach-er said, depending on how things go with the pandemic.
She noted that the group plays “party bridge,” which tends to have fewer rules than other versions, such as duplicate bridge.
“We’re more social than competitive,” she said of the club. “I miss it very much. I always look forward to it.”
The club meets the first and third Mondays of the month, as it has from the beginning. Grutzmacher said they play for big money, too, with the high score worth $3.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” she said. “It’s a good party to look forward to, and good friendships.”
What with the ongoing pandemic and the changing culture, though, it’s unclear how much longer that will continue. Up until the 1960s or ’70s, Grutzmacher said, women typically didn’t work outside the home, so bridge clubs and other get-togethers were an important part of their social life.
After women began working outside the home, they didn’t have as much time for social clubs, and plenty of other distractions now com-pete for what free time they do have.
Barring global pandemics, though, the Washer Women will continue to meet. They add new members once every four or five years.
“Right now, we have three women who are in their 90s,” Grutzmacher said. “They’re still sharp bridge players. All the rest are in their 80s. We had one move away last summer and one moving away in October, so we’re looking for two more players.”
