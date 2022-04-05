Great good news: The tree, which houses my squirrels, didn’t get cut down! I watched when the tree company arrived and soon realized that they were only trimming the mostly small branches that interfered with the power lines. An Avista car arrived and, after inspection, the tree people moved on to another site. The squirrels and I are grateful.
I love this time of year. The catalogs begin arriving. There are gardening catalogs, some just for vegetable plantings, some full of beautiful flowers and unusual plants.
There are some catalogs full of spring clothing and one came with shoes in well-known brands and offering all sizes, including narrow widths, which I haven’t seen anywhere before. With few real stores to shop in, we are using whatever means to get what we need.
We are looking for ways to deter the numerous deer that roam our area and show up in our yard. Last year they ate the roses, the cosmos and geraniums. The only plant untouched by them were the marigolds.
My daughter Beth had heard that cutting Irish Spring soap into chunks and hanging them in little bags among the plants would keep the deer at bay. She hung them in the raspberry vines and when the berries were ready to harvest, a group of deer came through and ate the entire crop. We didn’t get one berry.
Each year there is a new idea as to what will offend them enough to keep them away. The latest deterrent being offered is a pumice block on which you sprinkle a product that smells like — are you ready for this? — coyote.
I sent for a couple of those blocks and extra scent packets. How intense is that odor? Will we be able to breathe in the berry patch? Stay tuned for the results.
Spring brings warmth and renewal and the glorious Easter celebration. Resurrection Day! We are surely indebted to the Lions Clubs members of Clarkston and Asotin for their amazing dedication in keeping the Christmas star lighted, and for so long. At Easter, we anticipate the cross, shining there on the north hill, giving us inspiration and a sense of peace. It prompts us to pray for Ukraine and other places where no peace exists.
Thank you for your prayers for my returning health since having COVID-19 and an asthma attack. I am getting stronger and thank readers for your concern. Praying for God’s blessings on all of you.
Bosserman, 93, is a retired Clarkston first-grade teacher. She may be reached by email at ruthboss20@gmail.com.