Cathy Robinson has a message for all volunteers: If you’re in the age group that’s vulnerable to corona virus, or if you have an underlying medical condition, please stay home and wait this out.
“The vast majority of volunteers in this valley is seniors,” she said, “because everyone else is working or in school.”
Robinson, executive director of the WA-ID Volunteer Center, noted that not much is going on anyway under the current isolation measures, so the need for volunteers isn’t great.
The exception to that is senior meal delivery, which continues (see Pages 8-9), and staffing at area food banks. The meal deliveries are pretty well in hand with the current volunteer force, Robinson said, but food banks, which have seen an uptick in need and a decrease in workers as older volunteers stay home, is actively recruiting younger, healthy workers (see “Pandemic pushes food banks to call for help,” at lmtribune.com).
The volunteer center office is closed as staff work from home. They can be reached at (208) 746-7787.
— Golden Times