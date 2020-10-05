Interlink Inc. is a nonprofit organization that works to match community volunteers to people needing assistance to remain independent in their own homes. Current needs include:
- Individuals and teams of people who would like to work on constructing wooden wheelchair ramps for people in need. Most construction is done on Saturdays. Training will be provided.
- Volunteer drivers willing to drive people to medical appointments and other local locations. Drivers are compensated for their mileage and can drive as much or as little as they choose. Drivers available on Thursdays are especially needed.
For more information, call (509) 751-9143 or stop by the office in downtown Clarkston at 817A Sixth St. Volunteer applications and addition information can be found online at www.interlink-volunteers.org.
The WA-ID Volunteer Center, in the Lewiston Community Center at 1424 Main St., strives to provide individualized volunteer opportunities for those wishing to serve in Lewiston, Clarkston, Asotin, Pomeroy, Moscow and the Orofino area. Information and other volunteer openings are available www.waidvolunteercenter.org or (208) 746-7787.
If you’d like to volunteer, the following spots are available.
- Are you committed to feeding the hungry? Food banks need volunteers to repack frozen and dry foods for distribution and work the front counter, and drivers are needed for morning food pickups.
- Do you like driving and helping the homebound? Senior meal providers need regular and substitute delivery drivers. Meals are delivered from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. A regular schedule commitment of at least one day per week is needed. Drivers must have a valid driver’s license and auto insurance.
- Do you feel strongly about children’s education? America Reads needs reading tutors to help young students become proficient readers. Volunteers need to be able to commit to at least an hour a week for the school year. Background checks are required.
- Are you good with people? A blood drive canteen needs volunteers for follow-up duties, including maintaining a comfortable atmosphere, talking with donors and answering questions while observing the donors for possible adverse reactions.
- Do you get satisfaction from cutting through red tape? The State Health Insurance Benefit Advisors program needs volunteers to assist local seniors with Medicare questions. Training is provided.
Valley Meals on Wheels provides daily home-delivered meals to seniors, home-bound and special needs clients in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Hot meals and sack lunches are prepared by kitchen staff at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center under the supervision of the Food & Nutritional Service director, and delivered by volunteer drivers. If you or someone you know would benefit from in-home meal service, contact the office between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at (208) 799-5767 or by email at valleymeals@aol.com.
