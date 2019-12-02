WA-ID Volunteer Center in Lewiston serves as a sort of clearing house for myriad volunteer needs throughout the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Volunteers are needed for food banks, meal sites, meal delivery, income tax preparation, tutoring, libraries, Medicare counseling, blood drives and more. A full list of opportunities can be found at www.waidvolunteercenter.org. Cathy Robinson, (208) 746-7787.
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) needs advocates for kids in foster care. Support and training are provided. Anne Moors-Hunsaker, (208) 746-5578.
Lewiston Civic Theatre needs help with all aspects of productions: Set building, sound, props, costumes, lighting, tickets, ushering and acting. (208) 746-3401.
Interlink Inc. has a need for drivers to get elderly and disabled people to appointments and shopping, and handy people for small building or repair projects in the homes of the disabled. (509) 751-9143.
Asotin County Library volunteers are needed to help with story time, crafts and shelving books. (509) 758-4601.
Lewiston Library seeks volunteers to help repair books (208) 798-2525.
Valley Art Center needs volunteers to arrange displays, give information, and help people sign up for classes. (509) 758-8331.
Wreaths across America will be placing wreaths Dec. 14. (703) 477-2226.
Zeus’s Lost and Found Pet Network and Adoption needs volunteers. Tammy Falcon (208) 790-9170.
Rescue Helping Hands needs volunteers to foster rescued animals. (208) 743 3157.
SeaPort Quilters Guild needs quilters and materials for quilts given to veterans, fire, police, nursing homes and Family Promise. www.seaportquilters.org.
NezPerce County Historical Society and Museum needs help for building repairs and upgrades as well as research, filing and organizing. (208) 743-2535.
Habitat for Humanity seeks volunteers to help build homes for the less fortunate. (208) 743-1300.
Second Saturday Connected to Interlink volunteers build wheelchair ramps. Interlink provides materials. (509) 751-9143.
TLC (Tender Loving Care) First Presbyterian Church in Clarkston runs an afterschool program for first- and second-grade students. Volunteers assist students with homework and listen to them read aloud. (509) 758-3381.
Lewis-Clark Boy’s and Girl’s Club needs volunteers to help children with homework, tutoring and mentoring. Lewiston club: (208)-746-2301. Clarkston club: (509) 758-9647.
Homes of Hope is a nonprofit Christian program that serves and supports area foster children and providers. (208) 413-6770 or homesofhopeproject.org.
MOPS (Moms of Preschoolers) First Presbyterian Church in Clarkston needs volunteers to care for preschool children of mothers who attend a 1.5-hour support group once a week. (509) 758-3381.
Salvation Army feeds, clothes and gives temporary shelter to those in need. (208) 746-9654.
Red Door Kitchen at First Christian Church, 840 10th St. in Clarkston, needs volunteers to prepare and serve free community meals. Help is needed for lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and dinner from 4-6:30 p.m. Linda Mael, (509) 254-7722.
Meals on Wheels needs drivers to deliver meals to clients’ homes. (208) 746-7787.
Idaho Food Bank needs volunteers to sort and pack food and hold cooking demonstrations. (208) 746-2288.
Asotin County Food Bank needs help sorting food and helping customers. (509) 758-7085.
Pullman Food Bank needs volunteers. (509) 338-0801
Back Yard Harvest volunteers pick and distribute excess produce. (208) 792-1736 or lcvalley@backyardharvest.org.
Family Promise provides temporary shelter and meets material needs for families until they become self0sustaining. (208) 798-3349.
Rock Steady Boxing LC Valley, which helps area sufferers of Parkinson’s disease, needs volunteers to help with classes. (208) 305-4636.
Volunteers are needed for Lewiston events such as Art Walk, the Pumpkin Palooza, parades, etc. Beautiful Downtown Lewiston Executive Director Courtney Kramer can be reached at (208) 790-1148 or courtney@beautiful downtownlewiston.org.
Local hospitals need volunteers: Tri-State (509) 758-5511; St. Joseph (208) 743-2511; Pullman Regional (509) 332-2541; Gritman Medical Center (208) 882-4511.
Volunteers are needed for Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. Jim Lusby, (208) 553-1154 or Fred Fickenworth, (208) 743-2743.