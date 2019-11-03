Interlink Inc. is recruiting “winter drivers” to replace snow bird volunteers who have moved south for the season. Help is needed transporting elderly and disabled people to medical appointments and other destinations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Volunteers may drive as much or little as they wish. They use their own vehicles and are paid for their mileage.
Interlink works to match community vol-unteers to people needing assistance to remain independent in their own homes. The office is at 817A Sixth St., Clarkston. More information is available by calling (509) 751-9143; volunteer applications can be found online at www.interlinkvolunteers.org.
The WA-ID Volunteer Center, in the Lewiston Community Center at 1424 Main St., strives to provide individualized volunteer opportunities for those wishing to serve in Lewiston, Clarkston, Asotin, Pomeroy, Moscow and the Orofino area. Information and other volunteer openings are available www.waidvolunteercenter.org or (208) 746-7787. Pressing volunteer needs include:
Senior meal providers need delivery drivers and volunteers at the meal prep sites. A regular schedule commitment of at least one day per week is needed. Drivers must have a valid driver’s license and auto insurance.
A tax aide program that offers free preparation of federal and state income tax filings to seniors and low- to middle-income people needs volunteers to prepare tax filings and greet clients. Free training is provided.
America Reads needs reading tutors to help students become proficient readers. Volunteers need to be able to commit to at least an hour a week for the school year.
Food banks need drivers to pick up donations (a one-day-per-week commitment is required) and front counter staff to greet clients and distribute food (computer experience is helpful).
A mobile blood drive canteen needs volunteers to serve refreshments immediately following blood donations, maintain a comfortable atmosphere, talk with donors, answer questions and observe donors for possible adverse reactions.
The State Health Insurance Benefit Advisors (SHIBA) program needs volunteers to assist local seniors with Medicare questions. Training is provided.
The Idaho State Veterans Home needs people willing to read, play games, plan activities and/or just socialize with residents.
Project Warm-Up: Volunteers may make hats, scarves, mittens and lap robes from home or join a small group of volunteers to knit, crochet or weave from 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Items are donated to more than 30 nonprofit agencies in the fall. Yarn is provided.
A library seeks volunteers who like books to help work with new materials, book mending, disc cleaning or pulling book requests from the collections.
A quilting group needs volunteers to help tie quilts on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
A local hospital has volunteer positions available at the front lobby information desk, in admissions, day surgery waiting rooms, the hospital gift shop and other areas.
Nonprofit thrift stores need people to work as sorters, cashiers and on the sales floor and to do general cleaning, pricing and other tasks as needed.
A nonprofit organization needs a receptionist. General knowledge of computers and other office equipment is helpful but not required.
Valley Meals on Wheels, which provides daily home-delivered noontime meals to seniors, home-bound and special needs clients in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, needs volunteer drivers. Drivers can set their own schedules.
More information is available at 208-799-5767 or valleymeals@aol.com or at the office, on the second floor of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, 415 Sixth St., Lewiston, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
