Do you have a heart for disease prevention? Blue Mountain Heart to Heart — a division of the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that focuses on sexually transmitted disease prevention and providing HIV/AIDS support services — is seeking an office volunteer and a harm-reduction volunteer. More information and applications are available by calling the Clarkston office at (509) 931-0950 or emailing c.chi@bmh2h.org.
Are you searching for a rewarding opportunity? Valley Meals on Wheels, which provides daily home-delivered noontime meals to seniors, home-bound and special needs clients in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, needs volunteer drivers. Drivers can set their own schedules.
More information is available at (208) 799-5767; online at valleymeals@aol.com; or at the office on the second floor of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, 415 Sixth St., Lewiston, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Do you enjoy driving? Interlink Inc. is accepting applications for volunteer drivers who can provide rides for senior citizens and disabled people during off-peak hours — from 6-9 a.m., after 3 p.m. and on Saturdays. Drivers use their own vehicles to transport clients to medical appointments and other destinations. Volunteers may drive as much or as little as they wish and are compensated for mileage.
Interlink works to match community volunteers to people needing assistance to remain independent in their own homes. The office is at 817A Sixth St., Clarkston. More information is available by calling (509) 751-9143; applications can be found online at www.interlinkvolunteers.org.
The WA-ID Volunteer Center, in the Lewiston Community Center at 1424 Main St., strives to provide individualized volunteer opportunities for those wishing to serve in Lewiston, Clarkston, Asotin, Pomeroy, Moscow and the Orofino area. Information and other volunteer openings are available www.waidvolunteercenter.org or (208) 746-7787. Pressing volunteer needs include:
Do you like driving and helping the homebound? Senior meal providers need regular and substitute delivery drivers. Meals are delivered from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. A regular schedule commitment of at least one day per week is needed. Drivers must have a valid driver’s license and auto insurance.
Do you feel strongly about children’s education? America Reads needs reading tutors to help young students become proficient readers. Volunteers need to be able to commit to at least an hour a week for the school year. Background checks are required.
Are you good with people and like to travel? A mobile blood drive canteen needs volunteers for follow-up duties, including serving refreshments to donors following their donation, helping maintain a comfortable atmosphere, talking with donors and answering questions while observing the donors for possible adverse reactions.
Are you committed to feeding the hungry? Food banks need volunteers to:
> Pick up donated food from local stores (must be able to lift as much as 50 pounds).
> Stock shelves.
> Staff front counters.
> Box and distribute food.
> Serve as a team leader to work with staff, oversee groups of volunteers, supervise projects and provide orientation.
Do you get satisfaction from cutting through red tape? The State Health Insurance Benefit Advisors program needs volunteers to assist local seniors with Medicare questions. Training is provided.
Do you enjoy hand crafts? Project Warm-Up needs people to make hats, scarves, mittens and lap robes to be donated to more than 30 nonprofit agencies in the fall. Volunteers may work from home or join a small group of volunteers to knit, crochet or weave from 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Yarn is provided.
Is quilting your passion? A quilting group needs volunteers to help tie quilts on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Are you passionate about helping the less-fortunate? Nonprofit thrift stores need volunteers to work as sorters, cashiers and on the sales floor and to do general cleaning, pricing and other tasks as needed.
Are you a die-hard library fan? The Lewiston City Library needs help with:
> Shelving books.
> Gardening.
> Homebound deliveries.
> Photography.
> Technology tutoring and lab assistance.
> Genealogy.
> Youth services.
> Homework helper.
Does your heart ache for vulnerable children? Court Appointed Special Advocates/guardian ad litems needs volunteers to speak on behalf of children.Volunteers work independently to investigate and monitor cases of juvenile abuse, neglect and/or dependence in the Asotin and Garfield county superior courts. Training is provided.
Are you good in an emergency? The American Red Cross needs volunteers to serve on its Disaster Action Team. The group serves as the agency’s first-response team, providing comfort and assistance to those affected by disaster.
Do you enjoy tax filing or reception work? A tax aid program that offers free federal and state income tax preparation to seniors and low-to-middle income people needs volunteers to prepare taxes and greet clients. Free training is provided. Background checks are required.
Golden Times publishes Volunteer Opportunities in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley monthly as a free public service. Area agencies who wish to take part may send information to goldentimes@lmtribune or Golden Times, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. All submissions are edited for brevity and clarity, and will run as space allows. Questions may be directed to editor Julie Breslin at jbreslin@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2241. Deadline for the April edition is 5 p.m. March 16.