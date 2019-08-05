Interlink Inc. is an organization that works to help senior citizens and disabled people remain independent and living in their own homes as long as possible. More information is available by calling (509) 751-9143 or at the office, 817 A Sixth St., Clarkston. Volunteer applications can be found online at www.interlink volunteers.org. Pressing needs include:
Volunteer drivers to provide rides to medical appointments and other local destinations. Drivers use their own vehicals, can set their own schedules and are compensated for mileage.
The WA-ID Volunteer Center, located in the Lewiston Community Center at 1424 Main St., strives to provide individualized volunteer opportunities for those wishing to serve in Lewiston, Clarkston, Asotin, Pomeroy, Moscow and the Orofino area. Information and other volunteer openings are available www.waidvolunteercenter.org or (208) 746-7787. Pressing volunteer needs include:
- America Reads needs reading tutors to help kindergarten through third-grade students become proficient readers. Volunteers need to be able to commit to at least an hour a week for the school year. Background checks are required.
- In-home meal providers need delivery drivers (a valid driver’s license and auto insurance are required) and help at the meal preparation sites. Volunteers can set their schedules, but a weekly commitment is needed. There is an immediate need for delivery in Lewiston.
- A mobile blood unit has a need for volunteers to travel to various locations and provide after care, ensuring donors receive cookies and juice after giving blood and don’t leave before they are ready to drive.
- Food banks need help stocking shelves, staffing front counters, boxing and distributing food. Current need is for Monday through Friday.
- The State Health Insurance Benefit Advisors Program (SHIBA) needs volunteers to assist seniors with Medicare questions. Training is provided.
- The Idaho State Veterans Home needs people willing to read, play games, plan activities and or just socialize with residents.
- Project Warm-Up: Join a small group of volunteers to knit, crochet or weave from 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Or make hats, scarves, mittens and lap robes from home. Items are donated to more than 30 nonprofit agencies in the fall. Yarn is provided.
- A library seeks volunteers who like books to help work with new materials, book mending, disc cleaning or pulling book requests from the collections.
- A library seeks volunteers who enjoy working with teens, tweens and children to help build its youth audience. Opportunities include the Teen Loft Party, Tween Scene and Storytime programs.
- A quilting group needs volunteers to help tie quilts on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
- A hospital has volunteer positions available at the front lobby information desk, in admissions, day surgery waiting rooms, the hospital gift shop and more.
- Nonprofit thrift stores need people to work as sorters, cashiers and on the sales floor and to do general cleaning, pricing and other tasks needed.
- A nonprofit organization needs a receptionist. General knowledge of computers and other office equipment is helpful but not required.
- Valley Meals on Wheels provides daily home-delivered meals to seniors, home-bound and special needs clients in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Hot meals and sack lunches are prepared by kitchen staff at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center under the supervision of the Food & Nutritional Service director and delivered by volunteer drivers. The office is on the second floor of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, 415 Sixth St., Lewiston, and is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Drivers are needed and can choose how often to help out. More information is available at (208) 799-5767 or valleymeals@aol.com.
